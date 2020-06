WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) -- This pandemic has left entire communities hurting; from losing loved ones to COVID-19 to losing jobs in the process of staying home. And because of this need to get helped back up on our feet; the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling has been persistently stepping up to take care of the Ohio Valley and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing again this coming Saturday.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says they will be putting food on tables as a means to help keep those in need from doing anything drastic in stressful times, saying, “There is help; no-one has to starve.”