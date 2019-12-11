Harlem Globetrotters visiting Friendly City in 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WesBanco Arena is the place to be after the New Year if you are an avid basketball fan.

Following the annual Cancer Research Classic on January 2-3, the Harlem Globetrotters will visit the Friendly City on an all-new tour.

High-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and a new record-breaking attempt are all being added to the Pushing The Limits World Tour.

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy the Harlem Globetrotters. If you want to have a good time with your family and friends, that’s what you’ll get an opportunity to do. Leave all of this cold weather outside, come inside and have a great time with us.

Zeus McClurkin, Harlem Globetrotter

The Globetrotters make their way into Wheeling on January 10 with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

