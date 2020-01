WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Generation’s Restaurant and Pub in Wheeling is the place to get an authentic meal of perogies.

That’s according to Only in West Virginia, which ranks Generation’s as the top pierogi-maker in the Mountain State.

Customers can choose from 15 sauces or eat them the “old-fashioned way” with sauteed onions.

A menu of Generation’s Restaurant and Pub can be found here.

