Health department calls $100 to vaccinated young folks a ‘novel approach’

Governor Jim Justice wants to pay you to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s governor is looking at 16-35-year-olds and is now offering an incentive for their fully vaccinated arm.

It’s a carrot on a stick approach, except the carrot is a $100 savings bond… And the stick is a pinch in the arm.

“Our young people get so distracted and move in so many different directions now, that maybe just a dose of patriotism from the standpoint of a savings bond will key a thought.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

7NEWS asked Ohio County Health Administrator, Howard Gamble, if he thinks this incentive will work. Gamble responded, “It’s a novel approach.”

Gamble says someone has not yet to head up to the Highlands to get their $100 savings bond. It’s still unclear as to how someone would go about proving vaccine record and then get paid. One thing is known; it will not be at the clinic.

“The savings bonds aren’t issued at the vaccine centers.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

The bond must be issued, and it will take multiple years to mature.

Gamble says the larger incentive is why to get the vaccine. He says it’s about stopping a virus, but he says this extra incentive is worth a shot.

The Governor has also called on Health Departments to get around more.

“Taking the vaccine to the unvaccinated,” said Gov. Justice. “Going to fairs, festivals, church parking lots.”

“To go out and about to the community, it can be done. It takes a little bit of planning but also it takes away from the clinic that’s already here,” said Gamble.

They moved the clinic to the Highlands for a reason and the talk of mobility is tricky. It must be a handicap accessible area. Two of the three vaccines require two doses, which means two appointments 18-21 days apart.

“And so, when you go to an open location and set up another clinic, and vaccinate that group, it’s not easy to come a second time and only vaccinate that group. Someone else is going to come in and want to get vaccinated,” said Gamble.