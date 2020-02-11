Heart-shaped pizzas return to DeFelice Bros. for annual fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A popular fundraiser at DeFelice Bros. Pizza is returning to the area just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Ohio Valley pizza franchise is selling heart-shaped pizzas with $1 from each purchase going towards the American Heart Association.
This particular cause resonates deeply with the owner.
As a child, I had a heart condition. I was diagnosed with a disorder that I could grow out of, and they believe I did grow out of. American heart disease is a serious illness in our country, so, we wanted to give back.Dominic DeFelice, owner – DeFelice Bros. Pizza
We’re just so grateful that the whole community comes together. It’s a true testament of how everyone here works together in the Ohio Valley to make things a success.Michelle Loeh, Development Director – American Heart Association
In 2019, DeFelice Bros. Pizza raised $3,000 for the American Heart Association but Dominic is hoping to beat those numbers this year.
The fundraiser kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 12 and goes until Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.
Latest Posts:
- LIVE: New Hampshire primary voting in full swing, as Democratic front-runners look for an edge
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
- California declares victory in battle to maintain tougher emission standards
- ‘Our decisions are under attack’: Dems push to end Senate stalemate on election security bills
- President Trump signs bill into law supporting veterans in STEM careers