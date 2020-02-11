Heart-shaped pizzas return to DeFelice Bros. for annual fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A popular fundraiser at DeFelice Bros. Pizza is returning to the area just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Ohio Valley pizza franchise is selling heart-shaped pizzas with $1 from each purchase going towards the American Heart Association.

This particular cause resonates deeply with the owner.

As a child, I had a heart condition. I was diagnosed with a disorder that I could grow out of, and they believe I did grow out of. American heart disease is a serious illness in our country, so, we wanted to give back. Dominic DeFelice, owner – DeFelice Bros. Pizza

We’re just so grateful that the whole community comes together. It’s a true testament of how everyone here works together in the Ohio Valley to make things a success. Michelle Loeh, Development Director – American Heart Association

In 2019, DeFelice Bros. Pizza raised $3,000 for the American Heart Association but Dominic is hoping to beat those numbers this year.

The fundraiser kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 12 and goes until Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

