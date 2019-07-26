Breaking News
Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic about much more than golf

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Organizers of a golf event say their event is “not about the golf”.

At the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic, set for Friday at Crispin Golf Club, they prefer to tell people Heather’s story of how she saved lives through organ donation, and of 150 nursing scholarships awarded.

While just six weeks away from college graduation, Heather received fatal injuries as a passenger in a car crashed into by a drunk driver.

A registered nurse with years of experience in the organ donation field said more Americans need to sign up as organ donors.

“There is a lot of education going on in the community about improving donor awareness,” explained Robert Horsey, RN, Organ Recovery Coordinator at the Indiana Donor Network. “94% of Americans believe in organ donation and support it, but only 54% are actually on the registry. So, that’s a number that’s quite disparate. We’re trying to bring that closer together.”

Horsey will have a book signing for his novel, “Gifted” between 10:00 a.m. and noon Friday at Oglebay Park’s Haller Shelter.


