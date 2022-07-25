OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Folks from all over the local area and several different states are set to tee-off in one of the most anticipated golf scrambles of the year.



The Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic is back for its 15th year and it benefits as many as three great causes.



It will take place this Friday at the Oglebay Park Crispin Golf Club



The event raises money for local nursing student scholarships but also raises awareness for organ donations, as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.



Heather was killed in a car crash just weeks before graduating from nursing school. Because of her selfless act of organ donation, Heather has saved several lives.

“I would encourage anybody, if they have a little bit of time on Friday, to come up to Haller Shelter between 10 and 12 just to see what it is all about. We will have people here that will actually register them to be a donor or give them information about it, if they have any questions about organ donation. We have raffles going on so people could get involved in that and really donate to a great cause.” Jody Miller, Director, Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic

As a special treat this year, magician and mentalist Craig Karges will make an appearance. Karges has appeared on the Tonight Show as well as the Fox News Channel, CNN and the E! network.



They event has room for about three more teams. Call 740-391-6001 for more information.