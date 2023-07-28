WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Folks hit the greens Friday to give their golfing skills a swing, while also helping out a special cause.

Friday was the 16th annual Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic.



You may recognize the name Heather Miller.



The 21-year-old nursing student tragically died in a car crash, but her legacy lives on as an organ donor.



Heather’s mom–Jody Miller–is now honoring her daughter’s life through this golf classic–which raises money for nursing scholarships, and spreads awareness for organ donations and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.