WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-People have been giving their golfing skills a swing, while also helping a special cause.

Today was the 15th annual Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic.

You may recognize the name ‘Heather Miller’. The 21-year-old nursing student tragically died in a drunk driving car crash, and her legacy lives on as an organ donor.

Heather’s mom, Jody Miller, is now honoring Heather Miller’s life through this golf classic, which raises money for nursing scholarships and spreads awareness for organ donations and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“She left me some glimmer of hope by being a donor through the horrific tragedy. It just really has given me an avenue, I guess to go, and now I feel like I’m on a mission.” Jody Miller, Director of the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic

Heather Miller has saved dozens of lives by being an organ donor, and Heather’s family encourages others to do the same.

You can sign up to be an organ donor at Sign Up To Be An Organ Donor | organdonor.gov.