Help 7News support our area’s veterans in need

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’ve been hearing us talk about it for a week, but now we are just one day away from WTRF’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

7News needs your help to assist veterans in need right here in our area.

We’re collecting items for Helping Heroes. The non-profit reaches more veterans than you may realize, and with the community backing them, they have plans to assist even more.

This is a place that was built by veterans for vets to make sure our community of veterans and their families are taken care of. Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Helping Heroes makes sure every veteran who walks through their doors, gets what they need to thrive.

There’s not a person out there in this community that doesn’t know someone who’s served in the military. Whether it’s them, a spouse, a family member, a grandparent, parent, whomever and it could be any veteran at any time that struggles. Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

They offer a variety of supportive services for veterans and their families, including transitional housing and a shelter just for homeless veterans. That’s why they need the community’s help. When a veteran comes to the shelter or housing, they often have nothing.

When you have to carry everything you own with you, you really have to make some decisions about what is important to you. These veterans have no permanent residence. Some of them may have tents. Some of them are under bridges. Some of them are in the camps, but no food storage. No anything like that. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

On Thursday, June 17, 7News is collecting a variety of household items, cleaning products, and toiletries that will all go to the veterans who are serviced by Helping Heroes.

We have a board member now who was a former client. Now he owns his own home. He’s doing very well, so it can change people’s lives. It does address the issue and it isn’t a band aid. It’s a legitimate help for people. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

With continued support from the Ohio Valley, Helping Heroes plans to offer even more to our veterans including mental health resources and telehealth visits for those veterans who have no way to travel.

The V.A. Hospital in Pittsburgh is beautiful, but if your only mode of transportation is a bicycle it’s hard to get to. R.J. Konkoleski, Executive Director, Helping Heroes

All as part of the non-profit’s mission to become this area’s center for veterans resources.

We started with a couple dilapidated pieces of property and an idea. Now we’re in a 20,000-foot space. It’s just amazing to see how we’ve grown. Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

7News will be at the Riesbeck’s in Elm Grove at outside our studios on 16th Street in Wheeling from 9:00 to 5:00 on Thursday, June 17.

The list of items we’ll be accepting is as follows:

Microwave

Cookware for microwave

Electric skillet

Plastic cutlery

Disposable plates

Disposable cups

Straws

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Dish towels/cloths

Dish soap

Toaster/toaster oven

Foil

Plastic wrap

Gallon storage sandwich bags

Garbage bags

Contractor bags

Non-perishable food items

Gift Cards for Walmart, Kroger, Restaurants, etc. Places where veterans can buy food and necessities locally

Shampoo

Bodywash

Soap

Toothpaste

Tooth Brushes

Tissues

Razors

Shaving cream

Q tips

Feminine products

Deodorant

White washcloths

White towels

Toilet bowl cleaner

Toilet bowl brush/holder

Disinfectant wipes

Twin size white sheets and pillow cases

Floor cleaner

Lysol

Bleach

Detergent

We hope you’ll join us and help us give to Helping Heroes!

To learn more about Helping Heroes visit helpingheroesinc.org.

If you are a veteran in need, call 304-232-0114.