WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Family Food Resource Network is hoping you will join their team this month.

From now through September 30th, the Ohio County Food Security Team needs help restocking the county’s community blessing boxes.

The 24/7 food pantries provide those people in need with everything from perishable food items to hygiene items.

According to Executive Director of the Ohio County Family Resource Network Claudia Raymer, each and every donation makes a difference.

Hygiene items, canned meats are always welcome. We are always in need of canned meat, pasta and spaghetti sauce. If you can think of making a meal, think what things would you need to make a meal. So, if you’re donating pasta think of donating spaghetti sauce and putting those items together. Claudia Raymer, Ohio Co. Family Resource Network

Raymer also encourages that before donating you check expiration dates on the perishable goods.

There a total of nine drop off sites.

Two of the locations include the Wheeling Soup Kitchen or Easter Seals.

Suggested items include: pasta, sauces, peanut butter, rice, soups, canned meats, vegetables, fruit, snacks, macaroni and cheese, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and shampoo.