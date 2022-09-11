WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Members of the community are gathering at Heritage Port for the annual September 11th Service of Remembrance.

A variety of interfaith clergy from across the spectrum are in attendance, as well as the Wheeling Fire and Police Honor Guard to present the colors, and the Wheeling Symphony orchestra to play the national anthem.

Rabbi, Joshua Lief, says that coming together to remember this day every year is important for the community to remember just how similar we all are in times of indifference.

”I would hope that everyone would remember how much we have in common, including our very fate and destiny. We are bound together as a community. If all of us don’t work together, then none of us can truly succeed. It shouldn’t take hatred and violence, and death and destruction to remind us of all that we have in common and to bind us together as a community and as a society and as a nation.” Rabbi Joshua Lief – Rabbi at Temple Shalom

This event was community-wide and had speakers like Mayor Glenn Elliott alongside representatives from faiths around the community to unify and reflect with everyone in attendance.