High school and middle school musicians take the stage with electronic music; some are original pieces

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Young musicians hit the stage with electronic music hand-crafted by the students themselves.

They even played some familiar favorites among the group and improvised pieces on the spot.

It’s all a part of the collaboration between West liberty University and Oglebay Institute. They call it The Ohio Valley Electronic Music Workshop.

From learning how to collaborate, perform to even creating their own pieces, these students had been hard at work for two weeks. Music instructors are very proud of the students, and above all, the kids had fun!

“It was great. It really is great, watching them have fun with it, and picking up and trying new things, and learning not only about the instruments, but how to play music and work as a group.” Matthew Harder, director of camp & West Liberty music professor

“Just seeing them come in and binging in talents, which I think some kids had musical backgrounds, and some had very little to none. To be able to bring all them together to create a performance is pretty awesome, and to do that in a two-week-time.” Rick Morgan, Director of the Stifel Fine Arts Center

Their last day of camp ended with this performance today.

And thanks to the help of West Liberty, the kids had access to equipment and instruments.

The Camp Director has plans to bring it back next summer and hopes to give the kids more opportunities to perform.