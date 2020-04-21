Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

High schools light up stadiums to honor Class of 2020

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Following Governor DeWine’s announcement to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, some local high schools paid tribute to the seniors that won’t be able to finish out the year.

Ohio schools in the area lit up their football stadiums for twenty minutes and twenty seconds, honoring the Class of 2020.

Buckeye Local, Shadyside, Union Local and several other area high schools participated.

