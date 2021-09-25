‘High Street Hurlers’ one of many teams to try their luck at Irish Road Bowling!

OHIO and MARSHALL COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) — You might have seen them rolling Saturday…But not in a car!
Irish Road Bowlers stood on the streets of Glen Dale and on Boggs Hill Road in Ohio County, chucking little balls down, you guessed it, the road.

Tee-shirts separated different teams, and we caught up with one group that’s been coming for the past 5 years.

They say they’ve perfected the art, while consuming an adult beverage or two, channeling their luck of the Irish.

So, we asked them if there’s a lot of drinking involved in this sport?

You’re not wrong! There is a Kmart buggie going around pushing with some drinks. We are enjoying ourselves!

Trudy Railing, High Street Hurlers

Railing’s best piece of advice for the game: If you’re going downhill, stay on the uphill side of it. That’s how the ball will roll the longest.

