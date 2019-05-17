Hightower Brewing celebrates two years, opens new venue

Earlier this week 7News took you inside a brewing business in the Ohio Valley, beer.

It’s not only made here, it’s thriving here.

So much so that Ohio is one of the tops when it comes to craft beer production, and it’s all thanks to growing businesses like Hightower Brewing Company.

In fact, the business has grown so much that Hightower Brewing is moving to a bigger space as the owners celebrate two years creating unique and tasty beverages for the Ohio Valley.

“It’s nice having these small shops pop back up and letting people kinda get a taste of a little bit of everything,” said Greg Whiting of Hightower Brewing Company. “That’s the best thing about craft beer. You can try a beer every day and not try a beer in the world.”

With nearly 300 craft breweries operating in Ohio, beer lovers can get a taste of just about everything.

“If they genuinely love something, they’re not just gonna tuck it away and hide it in their fridge and say oh that’s mine,” added Megan Whiting. “They’re gonna be like hey I loved this, you should try this, and that’s what I love.”

That love of craft beer has the industry thriving in Ohio.

According to recent statistics from The Brewers Association, the Buckeye State is number four when it comes to craft beer production, with about 1.4 million barrels made each year.

Although there are a few major breweries in the state, it’s the craft beers that have become a staple.

“A rising tide raises all ships, so we definitely want to help each other out,” Greg continued.

The beer boom has businesses like Hightower Brewing Company expanding.

As it celebrates two years in businesses this weekend, it’s also opening a brand new space for customers to enjoy.

“Great support from the community. Our customers have been fantastic and we’re pretty much maxed out in our old setup and we couldn’t make any more beer than we were making, so getting to the point where we were running out of beer,” Greg explained.

It’s going to be quite a celebration, with two days of local live music, food trucks and new brews.

Hightower Brewing is also releasing new beers like “Strawberry Pie”, made with 250 pounds of strawberries.

Several of their beers will also be in cans for the first time. See the full list of what’s new and exciting by clicking here.

“We’re also working on a barrel program,” Megan added. “On May 17 and 18 we will release the first barrel aged beer we’ve ever done.”

Beer lover or not, Hightower Brewing invites everyone to come check out their relaxing new space.

And you never know, you might find something you like.

“It’s a great opportunity to support local business in the Valley,” Greg said. “Even if you’re not a beer drinker, come out and listen to some of the best musicians in the Valley. Some of the best food trucks will be here. ”

The anniversary celebration continues until 10:00 p.m. Friday and starts up again Saturday at noon.