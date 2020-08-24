Hilltoppers excited to be officially back on the hill, masks already the bane of some students’ attendance

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — It’s been long coming fall semester but Monday marked the first day of students physically sitting in class at West Liberty University!

Yesterday I received several emails from students and parents who were very excited. Stephen Greiner, West Liberty University President

First day back, it’s nice to be back in class because I feel I learn better that way. But it is also weird to have to wear a mask all the time. Cory Wyttenbach, Senior WLU Athlete

“It’s been different, but at least people are here,” said Senior and Hall Director at WLU, Charli McConnell. “I just want to stay in person. Get all my classes in person,” added WLU Freshman, Tyler Hines.

During this fall semester, in-person class means measuring the floor space and then operating at 50 percent capacity.

Half of the class will be in the classroom, and half of the class will be joining virtually, for those that are larger classes. For the smaller classes we’re able to accommodate the social distancing that’s needed. Stephen Greiner, West Liberty University President

There’s no doubt it’s a different semester, but from West Lib students in their last year to those in their first, everyone’s making the most of it; getting to know *the upper half of* faces…

Getting to know faces, new faces, but it is hot under here with the mask too. Keeps falling off. It gets hot under here too. Isaiah Robinson, WLU Senior Athlete

I imagine it would be hard as a freshman coming in but it’s definitely important that we’re back here. Oh yeah! I’m getting to meet people. Just walking around talking to people. Charli and Tyler

The university knows how cumbersome it is to forget your mask, so vending machines on campus are stocked with PPE, free for the taking.

There were a group of students who were anxiously getting their face masks and hand sanitizer from the vending machines. We have about ten of them on campus and they’re being used. Stephen Greiner, West Liberty University President

And now that class is back?