Holiday season arrives with Ohio Valley favorite tradition

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Ohio Valley favorite holiday tradition is making a return this week.

Festival of Trees opens Friday at the Oglebay Institute Stifel Fine Arts Center on National Road.

19 holiday-themed trees will go on display until November 22.

On Friday night, we are opening Festival of Trees at 6 p.m. with a festive celebration featuring Wheeling Park High School’s Young Patriots Choir, their culinary department with some delicious desserts, a catered hors deuvres hour, and of course, dozens of decorated trees. Micah Underwood, Director of Development at Oglebay Institute

People can come in and place a silent auction bid but each tree also has a ‘buy-it-now’ price.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration will provide free delivery for any trees that are sold.

All proceeds go to Oglebay Institute, which opened its doors five years ago.