TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – With exactly one week left until Christmas, shoppers were out this weekend crossing off their last-minute to do’s and grabbing those final gifts before time runs out.

We’re exactly ONE WEEK away from Christmas!🎄🎁🎅🏻🚗

This is the last weekend before the holiday, and shoppers are filling the stores gathering all of their last minute gifts and groceries!⏰

I have a shopper’s perspective on the hustle and bustle tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/UWQeGYWE1C — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 18, 2022

Each year on average, 150 million people are out shopping the weekend before Christmas which tails right behind Black Friday numbers.

The Highlands were a hotspot this weekend, and shoppers definitely noticed the crowds.