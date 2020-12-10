18th year Gold, Khourey, & Turak law firm lights up with Christmas spirit

Gold, Khourey, and Turak is still in the holiday spirit this season as the law firm lit it’s Christmas tree.

On a night like this, this Christmas tree shines bright in Moundsville tonight… all 24-feet of it.

“Well, this is one of the high points of the year for us.” Christopher Turak, Gold, Khourey, and Turak attorney

It’s the 18th year the Gold, Khourey, and Turak law firm puts it out, but it’s never been so big. There’s over 6,500 bright lights on it this Christmas season.

“Every year it seems like we try to outdo ourselves in true Clark Griswald fashion.” Teena Miller, Gold, Khourey, and Turak attorney

But tonight wasn’t like their traditional tree lighting.

The hundreds of people that usually come out didn’t this time and you could only watch it online because of the virus.

Santa still came. Just kids couldn’t sit on his lap and tell them what they want for Christmas as usual.

Still the law firm hopes this reminds the community of this special time of year.

“Of course at Christmas time, everyone thinks of the kids… the kids who may not have enough or may not get what they want on their Christmas list, and so we want to do what we can to make sure every child’s Christmas is as special as it can be.” Teena Miller, Gold, Khourey, and Turak attorney

The law firm says this was just a small tree lighting ceremony many years ago that’s grown.

And this year, the law firm says it’s all about the magic of Christmas.

“We just everyone to know that even during the pandemic, there is a lot of joy to be celebrated, and we want people to focus on the positive, and to the extent that they’re able to help and give back into the community.” Teena Miller, Gold, Khourey, and Turak attorney

Gold, Khourey, and Turak has plans to keep the tree up until the beginning of the New Year, and they’re wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.