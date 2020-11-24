A Christmas miracle for local families; CCHS and Catholic Charities donate gifts

Not all of us have the luxury of waking up to presents Christmas morning.

But one organization isn’t letting this go unnoticed this year.

Nearly 46 local families will be waking up to a Christmas miracle this year, all thanks to Central Catholic High School and Catholic Charities.

“We are always willing to help out in any way possible. Just giving back at Christmas is important to us.” Kristy Riedel, Senior Religion Teacher and Campus Minister at Central Catholic High School

Even the students are taking part.

“I can’t imagine my siblings waking up on Christmas morning without presents, so that’s why I think it’s so important to help out and make sure all the kids get their presents.” Halea McCabe, High School Senior

It’s the 11th year of this.

The gifts they’re collecting will go to at least 33 kids and 11 infants. Some of the kids are as old as 13.

It’s a “christmas Gift Drop-Off” event, so the high schoolers are dropping off gift cards, coloring books, crayons, puzzles, as well as board games, story books, and baby wipes. Every kid will get each of these in a set.

“I think we’ve been very successful so far with it.” Kristy Riedel, Senior Religion Teacher and Campus Minister at Central Catholic High School

They’ve done this for years, but they’ve never done a drop off like this.

Usually the students walk in and buy the gifts, while the high school gets a list from Catholic Charities of what the kids would like. But, organizers say, they had to get creative due to the virus.

Still, it’s all about the families they’re helping this holiday season.

“We definitely want to wish them a Merry Christmas. We want to make sure they have a safe holiday, a happy holiday.” Kristy Riedel, Senior Religion Teacher and Campus Minister at Central Catholic High School

The event ended a few hours ago, but organizers say you can still donate if you’d like.

You can drop gifts off tomorrow from 7:30am to noon at Central Catholic High School. They’ll be taking the gifts to Catholic Charities next Tuesday.