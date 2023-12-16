NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem of one millennium ago came to life in New Martinsville this weekend…and the First Church of God invited us all to walk through it.

The congregation built sets and put on costumes to lead visitors through the nativity story.

Featuring blacksmiths, basket weavers and a manger with sheep, the members spent months planning and creating an interactive guided tour.

The church wanted to express that while our lives may look different in the 21st century, the love of God has never changed.

“We celebrate other people’s births, but we’ve been celebrating Jesus’s birth now because 2000 years ago He put this plan of salvation into motion. And that’s what it’s all about.” Pastor Dan Betts, First Church of God, New Martinsville

The church says the number of visitors to Bethlehem between Friday and Saturday surpassed 600.