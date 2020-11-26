About 100 locals all fed in Cameron this Thanksgiving

Around 100 locals are all fed and stuffed up on this Thanksgiving Day, all thanks to the Blue & Gold Christian Center.

Just a few volunteers are lending anyone who might not be having a holiday dinner a helping hand.

“It makes my heart happy. I feel I’m doing something for God.” Nancy Fullerton, volunteer

“It’s very humbling. It makes you grateful for what you have.” Debbie Sheedy, volunteer

All of this started at least 3 years ago.

But this isn’t like the Thanksgiving meal they always do. Instead of dinning in like a big Thanksgiving meal with other locals, this year it’s take out and delivery only.

Still, it hasn’t turned people away. Some of them are seniors they’re helping, but volunteers say they’re helping anyone.

“It’s a large number of people. It’s pretty exciting.” Debbie Sheedy, volunteer

“I feel like I’m helping people that don’t have as much as other people.” Nancy Fullerton, volunteer

There are over 100 meals good to go, and volunteers say 80 meals have gone out in just the first hour of the event.

It’s a full Thanksgiving meal they’re giving out. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, a roll and dessert is all included.

“A couple people will say ‘well, how much does it cost?’ We’ll say, ‘nothing. It’s free’. And they say ‘really’, and they just get really thankful and excited about it.” Nancy Fullerton, volunteer

Meanwhile, the volunteers are just as grateful.