Anonymous donor gifts 6 children with bicycles for Christmas

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Six lucky kids will be waking up to a new bicycles under the tree this Christmas.

Ziegenfelder’s and Wheelcraft Bicycles partnered together after a anonymous donor made this all possible.

The registration for the giveaway opened in November and Friday afternoon, Ziegenfelder’s mascot, Cherry Larry, helped draw the winners.

This being their first bicycle isn’t just it — its their first bicycle under the Christmas tree. Not all families are able to do that no matter how bad they want to do it, so we’re here to help them — this way kids can see what the miracle of Christmas is and they get their first bike. Then they get their first bit of freedom to do what they want, however they want until they get yelled at. Andrew Sheets, Co-owner of Wheelcraft Bicycles

