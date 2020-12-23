Big turn out for Winter Festival of Lights this year

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a sight that millions of us wait all year-long to see, and Oglebay officials say it’s been a big turn out this season. The Winter Festival of Lights is in its 35th year.

Oglebay officials say it’s been an even bigger turn out this year, even compared to other years.

Oglebay officials say they aren’t all that surprised by the turn out this year because, they say, it’s one of the best things you can do while also keeping a good distance. You can see all the displays in the comfort of your car.

Only a couple days left until Christmas, but the Festival of Lights isn’t closing for the season until January 10th.

“After Christmas, that Christmas spirit is still out there. What better way to get out with your family and enjoy some lights and nice entertainment. We have tons of things to do. The Good Zoo is open every night from here until the 10th, as well as the magical mansion show, so there’s a lot of activity.” Andy Brown, Director of Special Events and Programming

There are over 95 displays to see with thousands and thousands of lights for 6-miles, but, this year, there’s also a musical twist to a dozen of the displays.