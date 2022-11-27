FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a sight fit for a king as the lords and ladies of Brooke High School presented their madrigal concert.

Follansbee Presbyterian Church was host to a combination of Renaissance tunes and modern-day Christmas classics.

They made sure to dress for the occasion as well, with crowns and jester hats seen atop the singers themselves.

It’s a class separate from the main choir, where their director says their personalities shine through the costumes.

This is I think probably their favorite class of the day. They get to come in, they get to sing, they get to wear these elaborate uniforms and costumes and really get to be themselves in the class, so that’s the best thing. Issac Cardot, Director of Music and Theatre, Brooke High School

You can hear their 15th century harmonies December 8th through 10th at their Madrigal Feast at Brooke High School’s auditorium.

It starts each day at 6 p.m.