Busy Thanksgiving weekend for Feisley’s Tree Farm

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – As the mercury rose into the mid 50s and the sun shone brightly, a popular destination was Feisley’s Tree Farm.

Everyone from grandparents to toddlers turned out to look for the perfect Christmas tree.

Some hopped aboard a hay wagon to venture out in the fields and cut their own.

Others chose from an array of pre-cut trees, close to the main barn and parking lot.

While some may think it is too early to purchase a Christmas tree, officials actually say the weekend after Thanksgiving is becoming one of their busiest.

And it is quickly becoming one of the busiest Christmas tree shopping weekends of the year. And with Thanksgiving as late as it is this year, it’s very, very busy here. Theresa Feisley of Feisley’s Tree Farm

Feisley’s Tree Farm is open Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekdays noon to 6 p.m.

The farm will remain open through Christmas Eve.

