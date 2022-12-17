ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — We all deserve the wide-eyed Christmas wonder of playing with presents as children on Christmas Day.

And today Belmont County deputies brought that to more than five dozen kids by taking them shopping today.

The Shop with a Deputy event started out at Eat and Park for breakfast, before moving on to let them pick out whatever they want at Walmart.

It’s grown over the years, with donations from groups like American Legion Post 159 and the Fraternal Order of Police making the fun go even further.

I mean it’s a fun day for our deputies, it’s nice to see the joy on the faces of the kids when they go to the registers, and it’s fun to see what they picked out…Our guys see a lot of bad things every day, so this is something that brings a little joy to us. Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

The carts filled with Christmas cheer were dedicated to the late Belmont County deputy Alan Duvall, who loved going shopping with the kids.