CCHS & Catholic Charities feeding families in 50th annual Canned Food Drive tomorrow

Just in time for the holiday season, Central Catholic High School is feeding families in ways that could be life-changing for them, but not all by itself.

What Central Catholic says is the largest food drive in West Virginia is asking for your donations. It’s the 50th year of this Canned Food Drive.

Central Catholic High School is mostly asking for foods people could use for Christmas meals, such as a box of stuffing, a box of pasta, instant mashed potatoes, and cans of fruit.

Only this year they’re not stopping by all the neighborhoods of Wheeling in one day. Tomorrow they’re stopping by the Woodsdale, Dimmeydale, and Claytor areas. They’ll do two more neighborhoods after the holidays.

It’s different this year, but principal Becky Sancomb says they’ve always appreciated all the donations they get every year.

“This is such a critical need in our area, in Wheeling, and so, it’s really important that we all come together. Wheeling has always been phenomenal with giving and always supported this effort every year. We’re so grateful for that and I know Catholic Charities is as well.” Becky Sancomb, Central Catholic High School principal

Sancomb says they’ve already dropped off the bags to the areas they’re stopping by tomorrow. Pick up is at 9:30 am. Just leave the items on your doorstep.

If you didn’t get a bag and you’d like to donate, Sancomb says just drop them off at the high school. Sancomb they’re also taking money donations.

All the donations will go into the Catholic Charities food pantry.