Chambers and James Funeral Homes remember our fallen heroes

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chambers and James Funeral Homes is remembering our country’s fallen heroes with a silent tribute this Memorial Day.

Names of veterans have been written on U.S. flags that stand in the front lawns of both funeral homes.

Families of these brave men and women will come pick up their memento following the holiday.

According to officials, the silent tribute was created to touch the hearts of Americans and support those who are grieving.

