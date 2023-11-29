STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The nutcrackers may have taken their place along Steubenville’s streets…but they don’t get to have *all* the Christmas fun.

The holly will line the fences at Historic Beatty Park this Saturday for Christmas in the Park.

From noon to 5, families will see live music performances, a Christmas tree storybook walk, and storytelling around a fire.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served for free at the shelter houses too.

And before the kids leave, they can even feed the animals at a live nativity.

“We’re really excited about having the animals and because a lot of the kids that come here are city kids, they don’t see a lot of farm animals. And we try to have the animals that were in the live nativity, the donkey, the sheep, the calf, baby animals.” Flora Verstraten-Merrin, Chair, Friends of Beatty Park Group

Santa even found the time to make a personal appearance throughout the day…and he promises to arrive with a fully loaded sleigh for the kids.