KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – This year, you’re going to need a little more green, to put green in your home this holiday season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Evan Osborn, the Executive Director of the Capitol Market, Christmas trees cost about $20 to $25 more than two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osborn said there are many factors that go into the price, but just like everyone else, tree farmers have to deal with inflation.

Attorney General Morrisey encourages careful consideration of pet purchases during the holidays

“We have no determination over the cost of the trees on the market, that’s really determined by our farmers and I can tell you they’re not getting rich,” Osborn said. “They’re doing everything they can to keep costs down, but the reality for them is it costs more to transport it [and] it costs more to pay the people that are taking care of the trees on the farm.”

Even with higher prices, Osborn said the number of people buying Christmas trees at Capitol Market hasn’t decreased.

“This year, unlike last year, we have trees for every budget, every variety. There’s really something for everyone down here,” he said. “You can get a tree for as little as $20 or you can spend up to $600.”

6th Annual Operation Toy Lift at the Ohio Valley Mall

Even though prices have increased over the years, he expects the cost to eventually go back down.

“We expect that just like everything when inflation starts to come down our inventory starts to be a little bit more robust that customers can expect to see those prices come down.”

Christmas trees and wreaths can be purchased at the Capitol Market until Christmas Eve.