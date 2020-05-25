City of Glen Dale holds virtual Memorial Day Service

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the annual Memorial Day Service was officially canceled to the public by the City of Glen Dale.

However, the ceremony was prerecorded and Glen Dale residents will be able to view the program virtually on the Facebook pages for WTRF-TV and the City of Glen Dale Monday morning.

Mayor David Blazer kicked off the service with his opening remarks, followed by virtual presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance by a third grade class at Glen Dale Elementary.

The City of Glen Dale recognized all veterans from their community, including Adam Truex. A John Marshall High School graduate, Truex spent more than 20 years with the U.S. Navy.

The service concluded with a 21 Gun Salute by the Honor Guard and the playing of ‘Taps.’

Once again, the virtual ceremony will be available on the Facebook pages for WTRF-TV and the City of Glen Dale at 10 a.m.

WTRF-TV would like honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Latest Posts: