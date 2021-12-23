Clock is ticking until Christmas; Stores still open for last-minute shoppers

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- The clock is ticking to get your last-minute Christmas shopping done. It’s only two short days away.

But don’t worry, a few shops are still open until Christmas Eve.

If you’re shopping in Bellaire, there are more than a hundred businesses to choose from: Many have products and gift cards. WSL Designs, Myrtle Beach Salon and Spa, and the Runners Connection will be open for the next two days, and so will many others.

“Right now, Bellaire is still open for business. If you go through town, the businesses participating in the Bellaire Business Alliance all have candy canes in their windows and are open for the next two days. So, there are lots of places in Bellaire you can still shop and grab last-minute Christmas items for the holidays.” Theresa Palkovic, Bellaire Business Alliance

Theresa Palkovic is the owner of Valley Wellness Center — another business that’s still open.

If you still need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping, Palkovic says they have gift certificates for yoga and adult wellness classes.