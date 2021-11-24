Cooking for Thanksgiving? How to avoid a clogging disaster

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Before you prepare your Thanksgiving meal — listen up!

It’s common to come across fats, oils, and grease while cooking.

But Wheeling city officials warn your cooking could turn into a clogging disaster if you aren’t careful.

To avoid this, officials say scrape food scraps into the trash — *not* the sink.

It’s also good to dispose of used cooking oil properly.

This means putting it into its container once it cooled off.

You could also pour greasy and oily waste into a container and throw it away.  

Officials say this isn’t just good for you, but for the whole city.

The biggest problem we have is raw sewage back up. That’s a health concern. That’s a huge health concern, and the other problem is you have the clean up costs, and that gets expensive.”

Mike Chiazza, City of Wheeling FOG Coordinator

Officials says managing a plumbing or sewer backup is expensive.

It costs Wheeling more than $100,000 a year to clean grease out of sewer lines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter