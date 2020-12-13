Cops go shopping with 200 Ohio County kids in need

Triadelphia, West Virginia (WTRF)- It’s not Christmas yet, but it’s beginning to feel like it for 200 Ohio County kids.

This is the annual “Cops and Kids” event.

A lot of kids are shopping with an officer, like a Sheriff Deputy, a state trooper, or even a US army recruiter. They’re picking out what they want with a cop, anywhere from toys to clothing.

The officers are spending $100 per child, and, officer Tom Howard says, not a single penny they raised is left out to help the kids.

“It tugs at your heart strings, very much so. Then, the guys they enjoy this. They volunteer their time. Nobody here is getting paid to be here. They show up on their own time. They take the children out. They all enjoy it, and that’s the big thing.” tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff

Today they only helped out kids in Ohio County from Pre-k to middle school.

If they didn’t have this program, Howard says some of these kids wouldn’t have a Christmas.

Officers worked with the Ohio County School Board to get to the kids who are in need.