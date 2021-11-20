Crowds already packing Oglebay for the Festival of Lights

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been a few weeks since the holiday season officially began for Oglebay, and already both locals and out of town guests alike have been traveling to the part for the annual Festival of Lights.

Staff says the traditions are still just as magical this year, and numbers may be on track to beat pre-pandemic crowd numbers.

Along with the usual favorites, are a new 70-foot welcome tree on The Hilltop.

And a reminder the beloved Nativity scene that stood in the same spot is still there, it’s just moved inside the carriage house.

Oglebay says even though Thanksgiving hasn’t passed yet, people are still in the holiday spirit.

It always starts in November and we’re always wondering is it too soon? Or, you know, how’s it going to go? And to be honest with you the timing is perfect. The lodge is filling up. The local community is embracing it. We’re having a lot of fun. Herb Faulkenberry, VP of Sales and Marketing, Oglebay

If you haven’t been to Oglebay for the Festival of Lights yet, but still want to, don’t worry, you have plenty of time.

All the famous displays and activities are happening each night until January 9th.