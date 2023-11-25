WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Centre Market didn’t have a wreath or mistletoe to hang Saturday morning…but it did have a reward for early Christmas shoppers.

One-hundred fifty balloons at the main building contained gift certificates and discounts for their businesses—all of whom hope Wheeling will shop small this December.

They dropped the balloons at 10 a.m. in honor of Small Business Saturday.

The nationwide event brings attention to the small entrepreneurs who don’t have the reach of big-box stores but more than make up for it in character and uniqueness.

And you won’t find anything more individual than the portraits that cover the walls at Artworks Around Town.

“We have more people in here that are picking up the prizes that they won and the balloon drop. Many don’t know that we’re even here. So that brings a lot of awareness to the important art in the community as well as our outlet, our gallery…this work is very underpriced. You know, you go to Pittsburgh and larger markets and it’d be two and three times what we sell it for here.” Larry Travis, President, Artworks Around Town

Centre Market includes nearly 70 stores in just one area of Wheeling, with everything from cosmetics to rare plants.