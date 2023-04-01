ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Thousands of kids and their parents showed up for the annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning.

That’s the largest number in the event’s four-year history, and the sunny skies provided a great day as kids searched for all types of prizes.

It once again took place at Red Devil Stadium and included food trucks, bike giveaways, balloon animals and airsoft games.

There were five different age groups for kids ages 1 to 15.

But with all of the fun and games, what did the kids like best?

The egg hunting. Aubry, Easter egg hunter

I got to have lots of fun. I got to shoot at some people with nerf guns. And I got to high-five mascots. Jarem Lombardi. Bellaire

All of the sponsors here, businesses, all brought their game today. They brought gifts and prizes and different things for the children. We have mascots and we have the Easter bunny dance party and every child got a goodie bag today. So it’s been just a great event. Christi Howes, Event Coordinator

And while Christi and her volunteers and sponsors celebrated a successful Easter Egg Hunt, the fun was just getting started.

There was the much-anticipated Easter Bunny Dance Party.

Kids had the chance to dance with mascots from Chick-fil-a, Texas Roadhouse and, of course the Easter Bunny himself.

Later in the day was the adult Easter Egg Hunt, which raised money for A Special Wish of the Ohio Valley.