Easter Sunday Mass, LIVE on WTRF-ABC

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News is continuing its coverage of Holy Week services this weekend.
Easter Sunday Mass will be LIVE on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley this Sunday, beginning at 10:30 am.
Coverage will also be available on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston website.
