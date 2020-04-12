Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Easter Sunday Mass, LIVE on WTRF-ABC

Holidays

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News is continuing its coverage of Holy Week services this weekend.

Easter Sunday Mass will be LIVE on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley this Sunday, beginning at 10:30 am.

Coverage will also be available on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston website.

