St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- If you're missing the magic of Christmas this year, seeing dozens of cars going through the Ohio Valley could change your mind.

They're calling it the "Ohio Valley Christmas Jeep and Car Cruise Parade," and the Nail City Jeep Club is behind it all. It's the first one they've done.

They're going from Saint Clairsville to Moundsville... until they get to Weirton and Steubenville. Organizers say they're also dropping off canned goods or hats and gloves to a local food pantry on the way.