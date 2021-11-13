Faith, laughter and Christmas joy at Chrisagis Brothers Holiday Concert

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The comfort of Christmastime and faith in God—those were the messages of the Chrisagis Brothers’ Family Holiday Concert Saturday night.

The crowd sitting in the pews at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church were treated to a blend of laughs, music and the spiritual meaning behind Christmas.

They had some extra star power too—CHiPs actor Erik Estrada and former CoverGirl model Jennifer O’Neill joined the pair onstage, along with comedian Max Winfrey.

Holiday standards were mixed in with spoken-word portions to make for a constantly engaging night with the packed house.

Toward the end of the night, Brian Chrisagis said the Shepherd’s Prayer in tribute to longtime 7news meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker.