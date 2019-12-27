Festival of Lights gear up for final week

The Oglebay Festival of lights is a staple for many families across the Ohio Valley and Tri-state area.

This year vice president of sales and marketing, Herb Faulkenberry, says they’ve done exceptionally well because of the “spring-like” weather, and winter holding off for most of the lights season.

The park also added some new attractions to the list that helped to spike interest in the park such as the frosted hilltop and bringing back the 3-D lights glasses for a second year. But don’t worry, the lights are still shining bright every night at Oglebay until January 5th, so you still have some time left to see the display!

People have used the good weather, if you will, for travel. The lodging numbers are really strong and good. The food and beverage numbers are really strong and good. The traffic through the park has been very good. The displays have been hitting the markets we really want them to. We changed them up enough this year that it looks different. The hilltop has been an extenuation of course, as well. A lot of activity up there that people seem to enjoy. HERB FAULKENBERRY – VICE PRESIDENT SALES AND MARKETING, OGLEBAY

The park is gearing up for many schools to come after the first of the year for continued education. They also wanted to wish everyone a happy and safe New Year.