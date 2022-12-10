CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and if you’re having a wonderful Christmastime, you are probably listening to Christmas music. But what are most West Virginians listening to this holiday season?

According to a study by Verizon, West Virginia’s most searched-for Christmas song is “White Christmas,” written by Irving Berlin for 1942’s “Holiday Inn.” The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards. They say the most popular version of the song is Bing Crosby’s cover.

“White Christmas” is also the most searched-for Christmas song in two of West Virginia’s neighboring states: Ohio and Kentucky. It was most popular in six other states: Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Utah, according to the study.

The most popular song is “All I Want for Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!)” by Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber. It topped the charts in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Each State’s Most Googled Christmas Song (Photo Courtesy: Verizon)

Using Spotify streams rounded up, the top 10 Christmas songs being streamed include:

1. “All I Want For Christmas is You”Mariah Carey1.2 billion
2. “White Christmas”Bing Crosby321 million
3. “Blue Christmas”Linda Smuge15 million
4. “Feliz Navidad”Jose Feliciano390 million
5. “Winter Wonderland”Bing Crosby130 million
6. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”Judy Garland116 million
7. “Last Christmas”Wham901 million
8. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”The Jackson 5194 million
9. “A Holly Jolly Christmas”Burl Ives263 million
10. “Mary, Did You Know”Pentatonix136 million
Table Courtesy: Verizon

For those who do not like Christmas music, here are the 10 non-Christmas songs being listened to, according to Billboard.

1. “Bad Habit”Steve Lacy319 million
2. “Unholy”Sam Smith and Kim Petras210 million
3. “As It Was”Harry Styles1.4 billion
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song)Post Malone, ft. Doja Cat299 million
5. “Sunroof”Nicky Youre and dazy342 million
6. “I Ain’t Worried”OneRepublic405 million
7. “You Proof”Morgan Wallen121 million
8. “Super Freaky Girl”Nicki Minaj191 million
9. “The Kind of Love We Make”Luke Combs89 million
10. “About Damn Time”Lizzo448 million
Table Courtesy: Verizon