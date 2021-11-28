Here they come a-wassailing: Brooke High’s Madrigal Choir offers music and history

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – The lords and ladies of Brooke High School’s madrigal choir reminded us of the centuries-old history of Christmas Sunday night.

Singing songs from the Renaissance age and from our own time, they offered Follansbee an a cappella concert celebrating the secular and religious roots of the holiday.

Between each piece, Director Celesta Berga offered some background—from a hymn in Latin to a short tune celebrating spiced apple cider, each of them had a story to tell about European tradition.

It was a delight for the history- and music-minded, and you have to respect those incredible harmonies.