Here they come a-wassailing: Brooke High’s Madrigal Choir offers music and history

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – The lords and ladies of Brooke High School’s madrigal choir reminded us of the centuries-old history of Christmas Sunday night.

Singing songs from the Renaissance age and from our own time, they offered Follansbee an a cappella concert celebrating the secular and religious roots of the holiday.

Between each piece, Director Celesta Berga offered some background—from a hymn in Latin to a short tune celebrating spiced apple cider, each of them had a story to tell about European tradition.

It was a delight for the history- and music-minded, and you have to respect those incredible harmonies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter