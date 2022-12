BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Musicians, elves and heroes both fictional and real graced the streets of Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.

It was all for the annual Christmas parade, where everyone who walked along the route was up for a trophy.

The city’s volunteer fire and emergency department judged eight categories, including best float, best marching band and best use of music.

And of course, Santa didn’t miss out on taking a ride on one of the fire trucks.