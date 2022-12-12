OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Christmas is less than two weeks away now — and it’s hard to keep up with all of the parades, lights and charitable events before Christmas itself.

That’s why we’re letting you know about some holiday happenings you can make plans for this coming weekend.

If you like music and Christmas, listen to this– The Strand is hosting a Christmas Cabaret this Friday night. They plan to perform both classic and new selections put on by the theater’s favorite performers. Admission is $10 and the show begins at 7 p.m.

This Saturday marks the return of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple’s annual basket giveaway in North Wheeling. They’ll make dreams come true once again this Christmas by handing out food, toys and clothes starting at 10 a.m. If you’d like to make someone’s Christmas– you can give to the Temple on North Main Street.

Just off of their Christmas historical tour, the Cockayne Farmstead in Glen Dale is celebrating another old-time Noel celebration. The folk group Faire May will play traditional holiday music next Sunday at 3 and 7 p.m. in the house’s front room. Tickets are available by calling 304-845-1411.

And up north, Brooke Hills Park is holding its annual wreath raffle–donated by local artisans and businesses. You can learn more through the park’s Facebook page or by stopping at the

park itself.