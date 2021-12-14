Holiday shoppers out and about 11 days before Christmas

Ohio County, W. Va. (WTRF)-Only 11 days to go until Christmas morning and the countdown to Christmas shopping is on.

Many US shoppers are known to wait for the last minute every year, but this season, shopping activity has begun earlier than usual. Experts say 45% began Christmas shopping back in October.

Meanwhile, shipping delays and labor shortages continue to set holiday shopping back for some. But that’s not stopping local shoppers for hunting for deals, no matter how behind some may be.

“I’m always last minute. So, I’ll probably be last minute, running around and doing everything.” Nick Sands, Christmas shopper

“Pretty much done besides a little bit of wrapping and baking and things like that.” Jennifer Scarnecchia, Christmas shopper

“I do gift cards ’cause they go the day after Christmas and they get nine times the stuff. I’m done. All I got to do is put them in a card and lay them under the tree.” Jeff Frye, Christmas shopper

While some began shopping earlier this year, experts say, as of the first week of December, 94% still have gifts to buy.