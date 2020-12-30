How local business did during holiday season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the biggest shopping seasons has still kept some business up, even in a year like this.

2020 has been tough on business.

Still the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce says some have done better over the holidays than they did last year. Other businesses however haven’t had much luck.

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce President Erikka Storch says it comes down to us to supporting our local businesses.

“I just encourage everyone to give a thought to their local options first… before you get on amazon. It’s really easier to order on amazon and have it delivered to your house, and that’s great for some of the things your not able to find. But I often find you can pretty much find everything your looking for in your own backyard.” Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Storch believes a lot of locals are more focused and conscious on shopping local this year and encourages us to continue to do that.

Storch reminds us two-thirds of every dollar we spend in the community remains here locally. She says that will benefit our area greatly.