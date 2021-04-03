How to have a happy (and healthy) Easter holiday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Easter is just hours away.



Health officials understand that families want to gather for the holiday.



But they remind us that COVID 19 numbers spiked after every holiday last year, from the 4th of July to Thanksgiving to Christmas.



So they urge us to adhere to the guidelines for a while longer.

Ohio County health official Howard Gamble says it’s still important to wash your hands.



And he says if you’re sick, don’t travel, and don’t invite people over.



He says…never assume that you don’t have COVID.



Nothing can answer that…except a test.



He says what we don’t want….is another spike in case numbers.